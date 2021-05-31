MARKET NEWS

China announces three-child policy, in major policy shift

The change was approved during a politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping, the official news agency Xinhua reported.

Reuters
May 31, 2021 / 01:14 PM IST

China announced on Monday that each couple would be permitted to have up to three children, a major policy shift from the existing limit of two children after recent data showed a dramatic decline in births in the world's most populous country.

The change was approved during a politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping, the official news agency Xinhua reported.

In 2016, China scrapped its decades-old one-child policy - initially imposed to halt a population explosion - with a two-child limit, which failed to result in a sustained surge in births as the high cost of raising children in Chinese cities deterred many couples from starting families.

Early this month, China's once-in-a-decade census showed that the population grew at its slowest rate during the last decade since the 1950s, with data showing a fertility rate of 1.3 children per woman for 2020 alone, on par with ageing societies like Japan and Italy.
Reuters
TAGS: #China #three-child policy #World News
first published: May 31, 2021 01:06 pm

