English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Broadcom seeks to convince EU antitrust regulators on $61 billion VMware deal

    The company will present its arguments to senior European Commission officials and their counterparts from national competition agencies as well as lawyers from the EU executive at a closed hearing.

    Reuters
    May 05, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST
    Broadcom seeks to convince EU antitrust regulators on $61 billion VMware deal

    Broadcom seeks to convince EU antitrust regulators on $61 billion VMware deal

    U.S. chipmaker Broadcom on Friday will try to convince EU antitrust enforcers that its proposed $61 billion bid for cloud computing company VMware, which has triggered regulatory scrutiny on both sides of the Atlantic, is pro-competitive.

    The company will present its arguments to senior European Commission officials and their counterparts from national competition agencies as well as lawyers from the EU executive at a closed hearing.

    Broadcom's request for the hearing came after the Commission last month warned the deal may restrict competition in the market for certain hardware components which interoperate with VMware's software.

    The company had hoped that regulators would consider the presence of Amazon, Microsoft and Google in the cloud computing market as proof of strong competition, other people familiar with the matter told Reuters last year.

    Broadcom is expected to offer remedies in the coming days after the oral hearing. The EU deadline for a decision is June 21 which will be extended once concessions are submitted.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Reuters
    Tags: #antitrust #Broadcom #EU #VMware deal #World News
    first published: May 5, 2023 10:56 am