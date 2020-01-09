Australian PM Scott Morrison says troops will remain in Iraq

Speaking to reporters, Morrison added that an Australian naval vessel would travel as planned toward the Strait of Hormuz this week, to help protect shipping in the area.
Australian troops and personnel will stay in Iraq to continue their mission, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday, as tensions eased following an Iranian attack on U.S. forces there.Speaking to reporters, Morrison added that an Australian naval vessel would travel as planned toward the Strait of Hormuz this week, to help protect shipping in the area.
First Published on Jan 9, 2020 09:22 am