Apple pulls Hong Kong app used by protesters after China warning

Apple on Thursday removed a Hong Kong map application used by protesters following a warning by Beijing, the developer said.
According to a statement published by the makers of HongKongmap.live, Apple said "your app has been used in ways that endanger law enforcement and residents in Hong Kong".It follows an accusation from China's state media that the app "obviously helps rioters".
First Published on Oct 10, 2019 10:02 am