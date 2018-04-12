'And they call me a criminal': Privacy-activist Snowden takes a dig at Zuckerberg on Twitter

NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden took to Twitter to take a dig at Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg comparing his own act and the inability of Zuckerberg to answer the questions of the US Senators properly.



And they call me a criminal. https://t.co/cmpIxY3Cc3

— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) April 10, 2018

Replying to a tweet by Alan Rappeport, the economic policy reporter at The New York Times, which read, “Zuckerberg is not able to give a straight answer about whether Facebook tracks browsing activity after users log off,” Snowden said, “And they call me a criminal.”

Apart from his own tweet, the privacy crusader also retweeted multiple tweets which one way or other were critical of Facebook or its celebrated owner.

Last month, in the wake of the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data breach Snowden had tweeted a 2009 video interview of Zuckerberg by the BBC.

In the interview, Zuckerberg when asked if the company was going to sell — or share — any of the information on Facebook, he had answered, “What the terms say is just — we're not going to share people's information except for with the people that they've asked for it to be shared.”

“Everyone gets privacy settings, which has always been one of the big differentiators for Facebook, and what makes it a really different service for people. You can say, ‘I want this photo album to go to these people’ or ‘I want this note to go to these people,’ and the privacy controls on Facebook are really unparalleled by anything else.”

Snowden, in the tweet, Snowden had written:

Facebook: "This is their information. They own it"

BBC: "And you won’t sell it?"

FB: "No! Of course not."

He further urged others to share the video clip with the people who don't use Twitter.