    Activist Elliott to nominate directors at Salesforce: Report

    Elliott, which invests more than $55 billion, is currently interviewing a number of people including technology industry executives and executives in other industries, the people said.

    Reuters
    January 27, 2023 / 06:16 AM IST
    Salesforce

    Salesforce

    Elliott Management Corp, the activist investment firm that recently made a multimillion-dollar investment in Salesforce, plans to nominate several director candidates at the cloud-based software company, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

    The decision to prepare a slate of candidates who can be nominated between February 12 and March 14, could signal a change of direction at Elliott.

    Several days ago Jesse Cohn, managing partner at Elliott, said he was looking forward to working "constructively" with the company and that he has "developed a deep respect for Marc Benioff," Salesforce's co-founder and co-chief executive.