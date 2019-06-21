App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2019 02:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | No plan to cap H-1B visas: US

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of what the latest statement means for Indian IT professionals and the industry overall.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Donald Trump administration has stated that the US has no plans to cap H-1B work visas for nations that force foreign companies to store data locally.

However, the US State Department has said that while the administration's "Buy American, Hire American" executive order calls for a broad review of US worker visa programs, including the H-1B program, it was not targeted at any specific country.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of what this means for Indian IT professionals and the industry overall.

Watch the video for more. 

First Published on Jun 21, 2019 02:14 pm

tags #Donald Trump Administration #H-1B work visas #US State Department #video

