3 killed, over 20 injured in blast outside Hafiz Saeed's house in Lahore

Reuters
June 23, 2021 / 03:22 PM IST
A blast in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore killed three people and wounded 20 others on Wednesday, police said, adding that they had yet to determine whether the explosion in a residential neighbourhood was caused by a bomb.

"Our investigators and officials from bomb disposal squad are working to find out any clue to what exactly happened," city police chief Ghulam Mahmood Dogar told reporters.

There was no claim of responsibility. Islamist militant groups have been trying to make a comeback following Pakistani army offensives in their sanctuaries along the Afghan border, but urban areas like Lahore have been largely spared from the recent violence.
