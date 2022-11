world World’s most expensive beer sold for Rs 4 crore | Story behind the sale of this ale We all have heard of expensive wines, champagnes, and whiskey collections. But did you know that the world's most expensive beer is worth Rs 4.5 crores? In 2017, Allsop’s Arctic Ale was sold on eBay after receiving 157 bids. But what is so special about this Arctic Ale? Tune into this video to discover the history behind the sale of this ale.