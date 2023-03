international Greece train collision leaves 26 dead, dozens injured: Drone footage captures wreckage Twenty-six people were killed and at least 85 injured after two trains collided head-on in Greece late on Tuesday night. An intercity passenger train traveling from Athens to the northern city of Thessaloniki collided with a cargo train outside the city of Larissa in central Greece. About 250 passengers were evacuated safely to Thessaloniki on buses. Watch the video to know more