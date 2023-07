trends PUBG Love Story: Seema Haider From Pakistan Adopts Hinduism For Sachin Meena | Here's The Timeline On July 4, police arrested a Pakistani woman who entered Indian illegally in May and was found living in Greater Noida with a man she met online via a gaming app, PUBG. The 27-year-old woman had searched YouTube for ways to gain entry into India. However, the duo were released and the woman has requested the government to grant her and her kids the citizenship of India as she is in love with Sachin Meena. Seema says that she has adopted Hinduism and alleged that her ex-husband beats her in Pakistan. Here's the full story of a love story which started on PUBG. Watch.