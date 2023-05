business Why do airlines fail in India? | Go First: The latest victim of Indian aviation business Despite India being the third-largest and one of the fastest-growing aviation markets in the world, many airlines have failed in the country. These airlines either collapsed or were sold due to financial crunch, debt, and mismanagement. Go First is the latest victim of the unforgiving Indian aviation market. Let’s have a look at a few airlines that flew too close to the sun, metaphorically, and got burnt.