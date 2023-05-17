English
    Market Live: Nifty Below 18,200, Sensex Down 400 Pts; IT, Metal Worst Hit | Bajar Gupshup

    Nifty is below 18,200, and Sensex is down 400 points. Kotak Mahindra Bank, Apollo Hospitals, SBI Life Insurance, Asian Paints and HCL Technologies were among the biggest losers on the Nifty. Gainers were Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank, ITC, UPL and BPCL. On the sectoral front, realty, metal and information technology indices shed 1 percent each, while bank, oil & gas and power indices fell 0.5 percent each. Catch all the market highs and lows on Moneycontrol.

    first published: May 17, 2023 03:53 pm

