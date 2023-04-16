English
    Rent in India's smallest apartment | The Tenant

    Living in the smallest apartment in India! Our Tenant in this episode moved from a small town in Madhya Pradesh and came to Mumbai to fulfill his entrepreneurship ambitions. Dealing with fraud as an entrepreneur, our tenant says that when he was doing a panipuri business, a broker lied to him that BMC gives footpaths for business. The Tenant paid up and the broker ran away. Listen to his story in this episode of The Tenant!

    first published: Apr 16, 2023 09:23 am

