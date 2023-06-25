English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    X

    business

    Mumbai To Nashik: The Tenant In A Long-Distance Marriage

    In this episode of The Tenant, we meet a marketing professional who is in a long-distance marriage after moving from his home in Mumbai to Nashik for work. What makes the slow-quaint city of Nashik a hub of opportunities for this marketing professional? Why did he move out of Mumbai? And how does he work around his long-distance marriage? Watch the episode!

    first published: Jun 25, 2023 09:13 am

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    The Tenant

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows