Stock Market Live: Nifty Around 19,550; All Sectors In Red; NTPC, Tata Steel Lose. Nifty settled below 19,550. Benchmark indices ended lower on August 2. Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, NTPC and Eicher Motors were among the top losers. All the sectoral indices ended in the red with auto, capital goods, PSU bank, power and metal down 2 percent each, while healthcare, information technology and oil & gas dropped by 1 percent each.