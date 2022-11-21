eye-on-india Stock Market LIVE: Export duty scrapped! Will metal stocks rally? | Markets with Santo & CJ The government has finally removed duties imposed on export of steel and iron ore products in a massive relief to the sector. CJ believes that this will boost sentiment towards the sector, but Santo is not convinced if there is any near-term benefit. Watch as the duo dissect the implications of the government's move on steel stocks. Plus they share their thoughts on HDFC, IEX and Zomato.