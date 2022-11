business Nykaa's bonus issue: What went wrong and how the move backfired Shares of Nykaa have shaved off nearly 20 percent in a matter of days. Remember, the shares went ex-bonus on the day the anchor lock-in ended. Many were viewing this as a brilliant move, but the stock saw a sharp sell-off once the bonus shares started getting credited to shareholders' accounts. Catch Santo and Nandita as they discuss what really went wrong.