business Market LIVE: Will Fed hike rates by 25 bps amid bank crisis? Windfall tax cut; Ceat, PVR in focus Nifty snapped a two-day winning streak to end around the 17,000 mark yesterday on March 20 as big bank rescue fails to lift sentiment. UBS’ takeover of Credit Suisse at a discount of 60 percent and write-off of AT1 bonds worth $17 billion spooked sentiment. Meanwhile, the United States Federal Reserve kicks off its two-day FOMC meet later tonight. The central bank is expected to either pause or hike rates by 25 bps amid the banking turmoil. Ajay Bagga of Elyments Platforms shares his thoughts on the global bank failures, Fed’s rate path, and how to navigate the market volatility. We also discuss the market technicals and stocks like Ceat, PVR and J Kumar Infra with Sacchitanand Uttekar, Tradebulls Securities. Watch!