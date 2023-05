business Live: Will US Fed deliver a dovish hike? 25 Bps rate hike a given? | FOMC decision tonight The US Federal Reserve is expected to announce another 25 basis points rate hike, and investors are anxious for any signals from the central bank on whether it will be the last hike for now, or if there is a possibility of further increases if inflation remains high. What should one expect? Watch this chat between Nandita Khemka and Santosh Nair to know more.