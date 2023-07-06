business Live: Manipal leads Rs 2,500cr investment | Tomato prices sky-rocket | FOMC minutes | Newspresso All Federal Reserve officials at their June FOMC meeting indicated that further policy tightening is likely. Policymakers decided against a rate increase amid concerns over economic growth. We bring you the latest from Auto, where Maruti Suzuki launched its most expensive car Invicto. While in the trends sector, tomato is being sold at record highs; surprisingly more expensive than petrol! Watch this edition of Newspresso with Stacy Pereira to get a kick start to your day.