business LIVE: Indian markets at record; time to book profit? HDFC Twins merger complete; Autos, RIL in focus Indian stock markets reached new heights on the very first day of July series, mainly backed by technology and banking and financial services. The volatility also sustained at historic lows, indicating the markets may remain stable in near future. The BSE Sensex rallied 803 points or 1.26 percent to 64,719, while the Nifty50 jumped 217 points or 1.14 percent to 19,189 and formed bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, with making higher highs, higher lows formation for third straight session. Will the momentum continue this week? Stocks in news are HDFC twins as the merger comes into effect; autos as they report their monthly sales figures; RIL, and Granules among others. Catch Nandita Khemka in conversation with Deven Choksey, Founder and Promoter, KRChoksey Holdings, and Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities.