business Investors digest central bank decisions | IKIO Lighting lists on D-Street | Stock market live Indian Benchmark indicies are holding on to marginal gains but hope to get that fillip. Broader markets continue to outperform. Among stocks to watch we have IKIO Lighting which will list in bourses. Other staocks in focus are Torrent Pharma, UTI AMC, Hero Moto Corp. Stacy Pereira speaks with Dipan Mehta-- Founder Director of Elixir Capital and Raja Venkatraman of Neotrader on Morning Trade