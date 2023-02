business Live | Pakistan Economic Crisis: How Not To Run A Country | Lessons From Pakistan As Pakistan’s economy nears a collapse, what will the future look like for the country. Will Pakistan rethink its China strategy? Can the IMF solve the problems of Pakistan? What are the risks for India? What are the lessons from Pakistan for the world? Catch the conversation live with Ashwani Mahajan, Economist, Swadeshi Jagaran Manch; Amir Jahangir, Founder and CEO Mishal Pakistan with Shweta Punj, Moneycontrol