    Central Vista: PM Modi’s Surprise Inspection Of New Parliament Building| Here’s A Look At Its Features

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to the new Parliament building and inspected various works as well as interacted with construction workers. The building construction is in full swing. It is being built alongside the existing parliament building. The new building will have a built-up area of about 65,000 square metre. Watch to know how it will look and what are its features?

    first published: Mar 31, 2023 09:30 pm

