business JSW Steel Earnings: CFO Seshagiri Rao on steel demand, capital expenditure & mine acquisitions "Next year may not be as volatile as current financial year," said Seshagiri Rao, joint managing director and group chief financial officer (CFO) for JSW Steel, commenting on how domestic steel prices are looking up in India and demand is very robust. Rao also speaks about capital expenditure plans, scouting for coal mines and releasing steel inventory.