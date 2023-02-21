English
    Commodities LIVE: Ferrous metals hold firm; uptick in iron ore & steel prices

    Ferrous metals hold firm: Steel and iron ore are both gaining in price. Further stimulus may be announced at the China National People's Congress in March. Also, 16 major cities in China reported an increase in new home sales for the third week in a row. Steel prices are near a seven-month high. Catch the latest in commodities with Manisha Gupta live!

    first published: Feb 21, 2023 12:53 pm

