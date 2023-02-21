first published: Feb 21, 2023 12:53 pm
A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.
Fresh earthquake jolts Turkey, Syria | Footage captures 6.3-magnitude quake
Commodities LIVE: Ferrous metals hold firm; uptick in iron ore & steel prices
Market LIVE: Nifty around 17,900; metals and banks rebound | Mid-day Mood Check
Joe Biden Calls Russia-Ukraine War A Failure | US President Visits Kyiv, Slams Vladimir Putin
Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.