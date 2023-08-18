English
    Commodities Live: Global cotton prices 2023-24 estimates 114.1mn bales production

    Cotton prices ease to 1 month low. Cotton prices lowers 3% this week. Watch Commodities Corner with Manisha Gupta to know more.

    first published: Aug 18, 2023 01:35 pm

