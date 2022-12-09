business Decoding Gujarat & Budget Expectations; What Should The Government Do? As the BJP makes a historic comeback in Gujarat, Arvind Panagariya tells Moneycontrol that besides the Modi factor, prosperity of the state has propelled the Modi government back to power. Besides progressive policies, he says the bureaucracy of Gujarat means business! He warns the government to not become fiscally irresponsible in the last budget before elections, push for privatisation and on how a mild recession in the world is good news for India.