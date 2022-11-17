automobile Mahindra Scorpio-N: New & Improved In Every Single Way | The Drive Report Ep 2 Mahindra’s all-new Scorpio-N is attempting to bridge the gap between the rugged Thar and the plush XUV700. Does it have what it takes? How superior is it to the current-gen Scorpio? What’s new about the Scorpio-N? Does it have what it takes to take on the D-segment of SUVs? Here’s a detailed review from Parth Charan of Moneycontrol. Know the variants, price, features, engine, performance, and more. The introductory price ranges from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh and bookings open on July 30.