    Zomato, Swiggy down. Users complain of not being able to order food

    The Zomato and Swiggy crash comes during lunch hours on a weekday, causing trouble to users.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 06, 2022 / 03:05 PM IST
    Hundreds of Zomato and Swiggy users complained of not being able to order food.


    Food delivery apps Zomato and Swiggy are facing technical glitches with many users across India not being able to order food on the two apps. People took to social media to tag the two online aggregators with their complaints.

    The crash comes during lunch hours on a weekday, causing trouble to users.

    "We are facing a temporary glitch. Please be assured our team is working on this and we will be up and running soon," Zomato told users who complained on Twitter.

    People shared screenshots of the Zomato app not working, with many complaining that money was deducted from their accounts.

    “We're currently unable to process your request as we're experiencing technical constraints. Not to worry, our best minds are on it and we'll be up and running soon,” Swiggy tweeted.

    Quite predictably, the Zomato-Swiggy outage became fodder to memes and jokes on the internet as hungry users figured out how they can get their meals.

    Last month, after Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal announced the online food delivery service provider’s plans to deliver food to customers in record 10 minutes, there was a huge backlash online, with many pointing out that waiting for 30 minutes for good food should not be a problem at all and that the express delivery service puts the safety of delivery agents.

    Goyal came out with a detailed clarification the next day, stressing that safety of delivery agents will remain a priority even with the



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Swiggy #Zomato
    first published: Apr 6, 2022 02:38 pm
