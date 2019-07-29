You may soon be able to use WhatsApp Web without a phone

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature that would allow users to use the messaging service even when their device is off. The company introduced WhatsApp Web in 2015 as a mirrored version of the mobile app for PCs and laptops. The web version requires users to scan and connect a phone with an active internet connection.



And yes, in according to my rumor, UWP + the new multi platform system = you can use WhatsApp UWP on your PC if your phone (Android, iOS or Windows Phone) is off. https://t.co/PgNZTnOxlj

— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) July 26, 2019

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a new multi-platform system called Universal Windows Platform (UWP). This upcoming platform would essentially allow users to continue using the messaging app without their phone being connected to the internet.

The website states that this piece of information is currently a rumour, and there is no proof of its launch or availability.

It must be noted that apps developed under UWP work only on a Windows 10-enabled Phone. The Facebook-owned company is, however, withdrawing support for the Windows phone OS soon.

It is highly unlikely that WhatsApp would limit the new service only to Windows 10 users.

The company has been testing new features like the Quick Edit Media Shortcut. The feature would allow users to edit media files that have been shared on the messaging app. It can be used to edit media files quickly that are shared on both individual and group chats.