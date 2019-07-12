WhatsApp to soon release a new Quick Edit Media shortcut feature

Instant messaging app WhatsApp has launched quite a few new features in the first half of this year. The company recently released a new feature that allowed users to add text or stickers to an image before sending it. A new report suggests that WhatsApp is testing a new feature that would allow users to quickly edit files that they have sent or received on the app.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp would soon release a feature called Quick Edit Media Shortcut. The feature would allow users to edit media files that have been shared on the messaging app.

The report consists of a few screenshots that demonstrate how the new feature would work. On iOS, the shortcut can be found next to the Share button, whereas, Android users can tap on the three dots at the top right corner.

WABetaInfo states that the new edited media would not replace the original shared file. The feature can be used to edit media files quickly shared on both individual and group chats.

The Quick Edit Media Shortcut is currently under development and should be released in the coming updates, as per the report.