Xiaomi confirms new mid-range handset powered by Snapdragon 730 SoC; possibly Mi A3

Xiaomi is set to launch a new mid-range smartphone with the latest Snapdragon 700 series processor in India. The launch was confirmed by Xiaomi India's Managing Director, Manu Jain on April 26, 2019.



Great meeting Rajen @rajen_vagadia & Kedar from #Qualcomm.@Xiaomi & @Qualcomm have always worked together to bring the latest & the best!

Breaking news: A new #Xiaomi phone with latest #Snapdragon 7_ _ (announced just 2 weeks ago) is coming to India very soon! Any guesses? April 26, 2019

According to Jain, the handset will feature the recently unveiled Snapdragon 730 SoC, which means it will likely compete against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy A series and the newly-launched Realme 3 Pro. While Xiaomi did not reveal other details about the handset, reports suggest it could be the Mi A3.

If it is indeed the Mi A3, consumers will have a lot to look forward too. The Mi A2 debuted as one of the best value-for-money smartphones in the mid-range space. The Mi A2 is equipped with the Snapdragon 660 chipset, and while we aren't sure how well it would fare against the upcoming Snapdragon 730 SoC, there are already several advantages the chip features over the Snapdragon 660.

Improved performance and power efficiency will be two of the main advantages of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC as it features an 8nm processor. The 730 SoC also features improved Adreno 618 graphics as compared to the Adreno 512 graphics on the Snapdragon 660 SoC.