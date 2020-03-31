App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 02:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Worried about Houseparty data breach? Here is how you can delete your account

Several persons have taken to Twitter to complain about their Spotify, Netflix, and PayPal accounts getting hacked after they downloaded the Houseparty app.

Jagyaseni Biswas

With most parts of the world going into a lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed thousands of lives already, the internet has become people’s best resort for professional and recreational needs. As video conferences and calls become the order of the day to remain functional during long-drawn self-isolation periods, two applications have gained immense popularity – Houseparty and Zoom.

Houseparty – an application that was launched way back in 2016 – has found newfound popularity in recent times; it recently topped Playstore listings too.

Just how Zoom has become a necessity to connect for online virtual classes and professional needs, Houseparty has become indispensable for people who want to connect with family and friends while engaging in other fun activities online.

Close

However, several security concerns over Houseparty have started surfacing on social media with users alleging data breach. Several persons have taken to Twitter to complain about their Spotify, Netflix, and PayPal accounts getting hacked after they downloaded the app.

related news

While the app’s owner has denied all such reports and dubbed it a smear campaign, several users have started deleting their Houseparty accounts over security concerns.


Here’s how you can go about it:

First, tap on the user icon at the top left corner of your screen, which resembles an emoticon. Once you click on that, the settings icon will appear – tap on that next. Click on the ‘privacy’ tab after that.

Once done, the delete account option will appear -- Type ‘yes’. You will be asked to provide your password detail to delete the Houseparty account. Enter that in the box that will appear below and press ‘Ok’.

After this step, the application will ask once more if you have “changed your mind”, where you can skip the “nevermind” option and hit ‘delete’ for the final time.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 31, 2020 02:39 pm

tags #coronavirus lockdown #data breach #houseparty app

most popular

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

Vodafone Idea offers prepaid validity extension for low-income feature phone subscribers

Vodafone Idea offers prepaid validity extension for low-income feature phone subscribers

Coronavirus impact: Companies launch hand sanitiser sachets for as low as Re 1

Coronavirus impact: Companies launch hand sanitiser sachets for as low as Re 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.