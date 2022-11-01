English
    ‘Won’t charge Rs 1600 per month’: Koo CEO asks Twitter users to switch over blue tick row

    The co-founder and CEO of Koo, Aprameya Radhakrishna, urged Twitter users to “switch to Koo” amid reports that Twitter is planning to start charging its users for a blue tick verification badge.

    Edited by : Sanya Jain
    November 01, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST
    Indian microblogging platform Koo was started in 2020 (File Image Source: Shutterstock)

    Indian microblogging platform Koo was started in 2020 (File Image Source: Shutterstock)


    Indian microblogging platform Koo -- which began as an alternative to Twitter -- has no plans to start charging users for a verification badge, unlike its more famous competitor.

    The co-founder and CEO of Koo, Aprameya Radhakrishna, urged Twitter users to “switch to Koo” amid reports that Twitter is planning to start charging its users for a blue tick verification badge.

    According to a report published in The Verge yesterday, Twitter owner Elon Musk wants to transform the platform’s Twitter Blue subscription plan into a more expensive feature that also verifies users. Twitter is planning to charge $19.99 (Rs 1,600) per month for the new Twitter Blue subscription, effectively putting in place a programme where users will be charged for verification.

    The reported plan did not go down too well with many verified users of Twitter, who argued that a blue tick is a way to avoid impersonation on the platform and should not morph into a money-making tool for Musk.

    Amid the row over blue tick on Twitter, Koo co-founder and CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna clarified that Koo has no plans to charge its users for verification.

    “Koo will not charge Rs. 1600 per month for a verification badge #switchtokoo,” Radhakrishna tweeted.
    Tags: #Aprameya Radhakrishna #blue tick #Elon Musk #Koo #Twitter
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 09:04 am
