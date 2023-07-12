Woman ordered an Apple Watch Series 8 on Amazon for Rs 50,900. What she received

The Twitter user received a 'FitLife' watch instead of an Apple Watch Series 8 from Amazon. (Images: @Sarcaswari/Twitter)

In yet another incident highlighting the challenges faced by customers while purchasing electronic gadgets online, a Twitter user shared her frustrating experience with Amazon when she received a ‘FitLife’ watch instead of Apple.

The user, Sanaya, had ordered an Apple Watch Series 8 from Amazon, but to her dismay, she received a completely different product.

On July 8, Sanaya placed an order for the watch priced at Rs 50,900 on Amazon. However, her excitement quickly turned into disappointment when she discovered that instead of the desired Apple watch, she had been sent a counterfeit "FitLife" watch on July 9. Seeking assistance and resolution, she reached out to Amazon, but her efforts seemed to fall on deaf ears.

Sanaya vented her frustration on Twitter, sharing photos of the order she had placed alongside the product she had received.

She urged others to refrain from purchasing through Amazon, saying, "NEVER ORDER FROM AMAZON!!! I ordered an @Apple watch series 8 from @amazon on 8th July. However, on 9th I received a fake 'FitLife' watch. Despite several calls, @AmazonHelp refuses to budge. Refer to the pictures for more details. Get this resolved ASAP. @AppleSupport."

Amazon's customer support account, Amazon Help, responded to Sanaya's tweet, offering an apology for the inconvenience caused. They requested her to provide the order details via direct message (DM) to address the issue.

A user expressed their lack of trust in online portals for purchasing gadgets or making expensive purchases, stating, "I never trust these online portals for gadgets or expensive purchases. Nothing beats the satisfaction of trying and buying gadgets directly from stores."

Another user shared their own encounter, saying, "I returned a watch but never got a refund. As a default, no purchase on Amazon of anything above 10k."

Amidst the growing number of incidents involving incorrect deliveries or counterfeit products, a user offered a precautionary measure, advising, "How do you guys even buy these much expensive things online? Always go to stores for these expensive purchases. Or at least record the unboxing of the package just for the record."