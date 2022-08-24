English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Webinar alert | Opening Bell Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just 499 INR for PRO !
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Woman hits Zomato agent with shoe in viral video. Internet demands action

    Tagging Zomato in the post, Twitter user Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj wrote, "Can anyone hit your delivery executives like this anywhere? "

    Moneycontrol News
    August 24, 2022 / 02:59 PM IST
    Screengrabs from the viral video shows an unidentified woman hitting a Zomato agent repeatedly with her shoe.

    Screengrabs from the viral video shows an unidentified woman hitting a Zomato agent repeatedly with her shoe.


    Days after a woman assaulted a Zomato delivery executive with her shoe, a friend of the customer who had placed the order shared the video of the incident on Twitter, demanding the company investigate the matter and take appropriate action.

    Tagging Zomato in the post, Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj tweeted, "Can anyone hit your delivery executives like this anywhere? This delivery boy was delivering @bogas04 order (#4267443050) when she hit him with her shoes. He's crying. It happened 6 days ago. No update from you yet. Why? How can she hit like that?"

    The user @bogas04 had also tweeted a similar post but it was later deleted.

    Close

    Related stories

    Responding to the tweet, Zomato replied, "Hi Deepika, thanks for highlighting this, we're looking into this and will contact the delivery partner."

    But, in a follow-up tweet, Bhardwaj wrote, "Kindly share why this happened and if you've helped your executive report this." She also added that several people have been asking the food delivery company to share details about the incident and to help the delivery agent, but are yet to get a response.

    Bhardwaj also reminded the company about the lightning speed with which it had acted when a social media influencer from Bangalore, Hitesha Chandranee, had claimed to be assaulted by a delivery executive. It was later revealed that she was lying.

    Read more: Woman alleges Zomato delivery boy broke her nasal bone, left her bleeding

    Responding to the video, Twitter users urged both Bhardwaj and Zomato to take action against the woman. "Listen, you get the FIR filed against this aurat (woman) for hitting him. Give the delivery person all the support including monetary to fight the case. She must be arrested for this offence first."

    Another user Dipika Singh (@gleefulblogger) commented tagging Zomato in her tweet, "I don't understand this sudden rise of anger issues and such outburst from women around. First it was Noida's Bhavya Roy, now this. How can you justify hitting someone with your slipper? Why isn't the company taken cognizance on this? What about employee protection policy."

    Read more: Zomato fined Rs 10,000 for cancelling customer’s Rs 287 pizza order
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Zomato #Zomato delivery executive
    first published: Aug 24, 2022 02:46 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.