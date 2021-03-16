Police book Bengaluru woman who accused Zomato delivery guy of assault

Representative image

Bengaluru police have registered an FIR against a woman who accused a Zomato delivery executive of assault, based on a complaint by the latter.

The FIR has been filed in the Electronic City police station against Hitesha Chandranee under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 355(assault or criminal force), 504 (intentional insult), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, News18 reported.

Chandranee, a model and make-up artist, had on March 9 posted a video on Instagram claiming that Kamaraj had assaulted her for complaining against him over late delivery of food.

"An FIR was registered against Hitesha, the woman, who claimed to be attacked by a Zomato delivery man," a police officer said, as quoted by PTI.

In the complaint, Kamraj alleged Chandranee had hit him with slippers, accused him of defaming her, and hurling abuses at him, the officer said.

Zomato founder-CEO Deepinder Goyal said the company is covering Chandranee's medical expenses. He also said Kamraj has been suspended from active deliveries, but the said company is covering his earnings in the interim, and his legal expenses.

"Right from the get-go, our topmost priority has been to get to the truth. Towards that, we are helping both Hitesh and Kamraj (our delivery partner) with all the support they need while the investigation is pending," Goyal said in the statement.