Zomato fined Rs 10,000 for cancelling customer’s Rs 287 pizza order

Zomato has been ordered to pay Rs 10,000 to customer whose pizza order was cancelled back in 2020. The customer had filed a complaint against the food delivery platform, saying the cancellation of his order was in violation of their campaign “Zomato users will now get their food on time guaranteed or get their money back.”

Ajay Sharma had placed a pizza order using the Zomato app back in 2020. He made a payment of Rs 287 through Paytm for his order, which was placed around 10.15 pm in the night. The amount included taxes and Rs 10 for on-time delivery.

At 10.30 pm, however, Sharma received a notification saying his order had been cancelled and a refund initiated.

“Had there been any difficulty in delivering the item at the relevant time, the respondents should not have made the booking, which they cancelled later on. Thus, grave deficiency in rendering service is attributable on the part of the respondents on this account," said Sharma, according to a report in the Mint.

"When the respondents charged Rs 10 extra for the ‘on time or free’ campaign launched by them, they were expected to deliver the same on time and in not doing so and simultaneously, cancelling the order on their own, amounted to deficiency in rendering service and unfair trade practice on their part," he was also quoted as saying by India Today.

Sharma complained to Chief Commissioner, Consumer Protection Authority, New Delhi, seeking compensation for harassment. His complaint, however, was dismissed, and he later filed a plea before the Chandigarh Consumer Commission.

He also asked Zomato to withdraw its promotional slogan: “kabhi to late ho jaata”.

The Chandigarh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has now ordered Zomato to provide Rs 10,000 and a free meal to Sharma for "deficiency in rendering service and unfair trade practice". The food delivery platform has been ordered to provide a free meal within 30 days.