Wipro boss Rishad Premji shares his 6 stress busters: “Mindless TV…’

Wipro chairman Rishad Premji.

Rishad Premji has a busy life, leading the multinational corporation Wipro and speaking at many high-profile events. So how does he handle the stress of it all?

Premji has six key ways that help him reduce stress. He listed them in no particular order in a recent tweet.

The first, that all health experts also swear by, is sleep.

Second and third on Premji's list were exercise and massages.

The fourth, he said was spending time with the people he loved.

The fifth might come as a surprise -- watching mindless television. Yes, even top some business bosses turn to some light TV content when life gets tough.

Sixth on Premji's stressbusters list was not taking himself too seriously.

Many of Premji's followers said they did similar things to keep stress under control.

"Regular gym with strength training, sleep, Netflix series long ones, Rhonda Byrne book few pages before I sleep (sic) and shopping," one user said.



Dear Rishad- Great to hear this. for me in no order 1. regular gym with strength training 2.sleep https://t.co/oRaoS9ki32 series long ones currently #TheBlacklist (American, Spanish, Korean normally) 4. same as yours 5. #RhondaByrne book few pages before I sleep 6. Shopping

— Anil Daulani (@DaulaniAnil) December 15, 2022

Another wrote: "Just disconnecting from gadgets and enjoying nature has to be best the stress buster."

A third user suggested meditation. "Meditation in simple terms is mind without agitation," they said.

Rishad Premji was in the news this year for sparking a big debate about moonlighting -- secretly having a second job in addition to your regular one.

Premji was the first to label moonlighting "cheating" after food delivery platform Swiggy said its employees could have side jobs.

Views on moonlighting have been polarised, with some saying employees were compelled to hold multiple jobs because of inadequate salaries.

Premji's Wipro had first strictly warned employees against moonlighting and then sacked 300 of them for working for one of its rival companies on the side.

Moonlighting: Rishad Premji says 300 Wipro employees were found working for competitors

Premji revealed later that one of Wipro's top 20 leaders was fired in ten minutes because of a “huge integrity violation", but did not delve into whether the termination was connected to moonlighting.