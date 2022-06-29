English
    Why Shark Tank’s Anupam Mittal shaved off his moustache

    A video he shared on Instagram shows why Anupam Mittal shaved off his trademark moustache and beard.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 29, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST
    Anupam Mittal, co-founder of Shaadi.com, shaved off his moustache for 'Anupam ki Shaadi'. (Image credit: agmittal/Instagram)

    Entrepreneur Anupam Mittal, of Shark Tank India fame, is going to reveal the story of his life and his company in an upcoming ad film. Ever the perfectionist, the co-founder of Shaadi.com went the extra mile to ensure that no compromises were made in the making of the ad film – even going so far as to change his look when needed.

    A video he shared on Instagram shows how Anupam Mittal shaved off his trademark moustache and beard – albeit a little unwillingly – for the Shaadi.com advert.

    Kya kya karna padta hai yar kaam ke liye (The things we do for work),” he was heard saying before debuting his clean-shaven look in a behind-the-scenes video of the ad film.


    The ad film, titled ‘Anupm ki Shaadi’, is “basically Anupam Mittal’s story, and how he started the company, and what the journey has been for him and therefore Shaadi.com over the past two decades,” explained director Nishant Nayak.

    Nayak said that Mittal showed “full commitment to the character that was on the page.” The Shark Tank India investor was told that in terms of his look for the ad film, some stuff could be done with special effects. Instead, Mittal said he was up for the challenge of creating new looks, experimenting with wigs and more.

    “From trying wigs to going clean-shaven to multiple takes & then struggling to act, it took a lot to get this film right,” he wrote while sharing the video on Instagram.
