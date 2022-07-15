English
    When Lalit Modi helped Sushmita Sen get a blue tick on Twitter

    The internet dug up an old tweet from 2011 in which Sushmita Sen thanked Lalit Modi for helping her get the elusive and highly in-demand ‘blue tick mark’ on Twitter.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 15, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST
    Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi made their relationship social media-official (Image credit: LalitKModi/Twitter)

    Lalit Modi, the first-ever chairman of the Indian Premier League, revealed yesterday that he is dating actor Sushmita Sen. His surprise announcement sent shockwaves through social media, with many saying they had no inkling that the two even knew each other. But internet sleuths lost no time in digging further and found that Modi and Sen had been friendly for years, mentioning each other in social media posts on and off. In fact, the fugitive businessman once even helped the former beauty queen get verified on Twitter, an old post that resurfaced online shows.

    The internet dug up an old tweet from 2011 in which Sushmita Sen thanked Lalit Modi for helping her get the elusive and in-demand ‘blue tick mark’ on Twitter.

    “Yippppeeee!!! Finally my twitter account is verified!! Thank you Lalit Modi for all your help!” wrote Sen in January 2011.


    Other instances of interactions between the two also resurfaced online in wake of the surprise announcement. The internet found one cryptic tweet in which Modi asked the former Miss Universe to reply to his SMS.


    Last night, Lalit Modi, 56, shared a string of photos with Sen and called the former Miss Universe his “better half”.

    “Just back in London after a whirling global tour Maldives, Sardinia with the families - not to mention my better half @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon,” Modi tweeted.


    As speculation about a secret wedding grew, Modi took to Twitter with a clarification. He clarified that the two were just dating but added that marriage in one the cards.

    Tags: #Lalit Modi #Maldives #Sushmita Sen
    first published: Jul 15, 2022 01:14 pm
