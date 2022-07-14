Lalit Modi shares photos with 'better half' Sushmita Sen. Then, a clarification

Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen are in a relationship, the former announced today with photos. (Image: @LalitKModi/Twitter)

IPL founder Lalit Modi and actor Sushmita Sen are in a relationship, the fugitive businessman tweeted today in a surprise announcement with a string of photos and called the former Miss Universe his “better half”.



Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. pic.twitter.com/Vvks5afTfz

— Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

“Just back in London after a whirling global tour Maldives, Sardinia with the families - not to mention my better half @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon,” Modi tweeted with several heart and loved up emojis.

The announcement took social media by surprise as many speculated the two are married. The first chairman of the Indian Premier League, in a later tweet, clarified that the two were not married but are dating. However he added that marriage is on the cards in the future.



Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. pic.twitter.com/Rx6ze6lrhE

— Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

"Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day," he tweeted with another set of photographs.

Modi, 56, has even changed his Instagram bio and has a new addition: "Finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47."

Sen, 46, has not yet posted any photos or confirmed the news yet.

Lalit Modi fled India in 2010 money laundering and tax fraud investigations. He has been in London since then.