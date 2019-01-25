WhatsApp to get Dark Mode, other convenient features soon, leaked images show



A follower sent me this **concept** of WhatsApp for Android with a Dark Mode (OLED compatible).

Do you like it? pic.twitter.com/DxGZtdNqZy

— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) January 20, 2019

After months of speculation and rumours, WhatsApp is finally inching closer towards rolling out the much-awaited Dark Mode. The feature was first spotted by WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp fan site that tests new features, which also posted a concept image which reveals its first look.

Dark mode uses light-coloured texts, icons and other UI elements against a dark background. The feature not only helps in reducing eye fatigue which also lets the user sleep better, but it also helps extend the battery life of a device with an OLED screen.

Considering Google is planning to add a system-wide Dark mode feature to Android Q, it should be taken seriously. The Dark mode feature is sweeping the app store by storm, and multiple applications already sport this feature.

Apart from Dark Mode, WhatsApp is releasing a ton of other features:

A fingerprint lock mechanism could be incorporated into WhatsApp to address privacy concerns. The app would eliminate the need to install a separate fingerprint lock app.

You will also be able to view videos directly from the notification tray now, a feature that was limited to images and GIFs.

WhatsApp’s new Consecutive Voice Message feature will automatically play the next message after you finish listening to the first one.

WhatsApp users will now be able to search for their favourite Stickers by just keying in the relevant word, making communicating with speakers quick and reliable.

With over 1.5 billion active monthly users, WhatsApp is easily the most popular preferred instant messaging app. The idea of seeing everyone’s favourite app in a Dark mode comes as a refreshing change.