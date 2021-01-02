What’s in in 2021: Let’s look at all must-haves

Thanks for all the fun, and lovely moments we shared. May we have lots more in the glorious New Year.

Hope Smiles from the threshold of the year to come, Whispering 'it will be happier'...” ―Alfred Lord Tennyson

Lord Tennyson did not have to deal with the virus. He did not stay caged in the house wearing his Pjs, stepped out in a mask, travelled nowhere and kept waiting an entire year for a virulent virus to turn merciful. As the year closes, like Lord Tennyson, we are whispering that 2021 will be happier. And hopefully, life will be more than WFH in Pjs.

For 2021, gather the yellows, get a pixie, borrow a boyfriend jacket, slip into gogo boots, eat a carob and swear by a climatarian diet.

Let’s look at all must-haves of 2021.

Gray & Illuminating: Remember the numbers. Pantone 17-5104. Pantone 13-0647. Remember these when you are buying anything. For these, according to Pantone, are the colours of 2021. Ultimate Gray + Illuminating (think, bright, happy yellow). Best expressing the mood for 2021 these two independent colours highlight how different elements come together to support one another - Gray representing all things practical and rock solid while yellow adds a touch of positivity.

Boyfriend jackets, Scarves & Black face mask: The 80s-inspired boyfriend jackets with a load of shoulder pads have returned. Team it with straight leg trousers for aesthetic chic. Go further back in time and pack head scarves that defined the 50s and 60s. Pick black face masks that will match all the outfits in all the possible colours. In 2021, you do not want to be a sartorial disaster by wearing a purple mask with a fuchsia pink suit. Black is the best bet. Pantone has proclaimed yellow and gray as colours for 2021 but sorbet pastel tones will be a rage, too. Get yourself a lavender jumpsuit or a refreshing mint green kaftan. On a frosty day, wrap yourself in folk-inspired coats.

Sky-high platforms, Fancy house slippers: Those knee-high, high-heeled white boots that Nancy Sinatra loved. And gogo girls teamed with their mini skirts. Wear them in 2021 to make a fashion statement. Or, add a Boho touch with sky-high platforms and fancy house slippers that scream elegance and casual in the same step.

Curtain bangs, Pixies, Shaggy Haircuts: Pixie haircuts will not die with 2020, it will continue in 2021, so will curtain bangs and its signature long sides and wispy ends. Shaggy look of the 70s Rock n ’Roll will be in demand inside fancy salons and blunt bob will define the 2021 short-hair mood. When it comes to chair olour, pick one more than one because two-tone hair will be in vogue. Match purple and shimmery silver. Or rose with a hint of brown. Try marshmallow - brunette roots with a gradient ending in platinum blonde.

Pop blue accessory, large pendants: Teaming camel with neutral is in but to make a bold statement, accessorise with a pop of blue. A blue bag, a blue scarf or a blue ring. Blue will be the accessory colour in 2021. To match your accessory with the 2021 atmosphere, keep these handy: necklaces with large pendants (gigantic is fine, too); collar necklaces; pearls; mismatched earrings; mammoth beads; bucket hat; padded headbands; and chunky/stacked bracelets.

Carob & Climatarian food: Carob, previously the chocolate’s understudy, will comeback on its own in 2021. Why? Because it is a goody-good thing to have - gluten-free, caffeine-free, low in carbohydrates and high in fiber, calcium, iron, antioxidants and protein. Wait for carob in snacks and sweet baked foods and also as a booster in smoothies. Sweet and salty mash-ups will find more mention in menus (think fish sauce with palm sugar, rice treat infused with pork floss and nori). Chickpea will nudge out cauliflower as the new darling crust in flatbreads and pizzas. Perhaps the biggest food slogan will be climatarian food, a notion of fighting climate change with a fork. More and more people will vow to eat climate-centred diets that focus on where the food comes from, and where it goes. The core principles of climatarian food involve eating locally, reducing meat consumption or choosing lower-impact meats, and eliminating food waste wherever possible.

Fly to Nowhere & Glampervan Road Trips: Get on a plane and go nowhere? Who would have thought that one day Flying to Nowhere will be a hot travel idea. It all started when Tigerair Taiwan operated a flight between Taiwan-Kysuhu-Taiwan. No one got off the plane but everyone enjoyed a ‘Michelin feast in the sky’. With borders shut, many more will Fly to Nowhere in 2021. For others, who prefer the ground beneath their tires, they’ll go on glampervan road trips. Short, long, bumpy, smooth any kind of road trip but in a glamorous camper vans (think, half limo, half contemporary 5-star hotel room). If you have the moolah, buy Mercedes-Benz V-Class Marco Polo glamper van (price: Rs 1.46 crore)

2021 fashion for Men: Oversized coats, denim revisited, bold motifs and prints, red as the new black, squares/checks and a dash of glitter, boho chic in flared trousers and a scarf snaked around the neck, cross body bags, purse-style handbags, suits with sandals, all things leather, faux fur, wide-brimmed hat and super slim ties.

According to Modsy Trend Report for 2021 (www.modsy.com), comfortable and traditional furniture will be in, neutral colours will be edged out for brighter hues. Sustainable and affordable designs will become more popular. Whether it is Scandinavian blonde or a more rustic light oak, lighter-toned wood will replace medium and darker shade. Go retro with some hallmark ‘80s pieces such as a glass dining table with chrome or marble base and/or incorporate lacquer, glass, and marble into the decor via accent pieces.