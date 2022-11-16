What Vineeta Singh did when 3 Shark Tank India judges were ‘cribbing about lack of sleep’

The seven judges who appeared in the show's first season.

In a post about the importance of women in the workplace, Shark Tank India judge Peyush Bansal also dropped some insights into what went on behind the scenes of the reality television series.

Peyush Bansal, the co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Lenskart, was among the ‘sharks’ of Shark Tank India – where aspiring entrepreneurs tried to win investment for their business ideas. The first season of Shark Tank India featured seven investors or ‘sharks’ – of which four were men and three women. These sharks included Bansal along with Aman Gupta, Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Ghazal Alagh and Namita Thapar.

In his LinkedIn post, Peyush Bansal praised the discipline and multi-tasking abilities that women bring to a team. As an example, he spoke of the time when “after a long day of Shark Tank,” he, along with fellow sharks Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal, would complain about lack of sleep. On the other hand, Vineeta Singh, CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics, would talk about her midnight runs.

“After a long day of Shark Tank, when Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal & I are cribbing about lack of sleep - our co-Shark Vineeta Singh walks in talking about her Midnight run stats as she trains for Iron 'Man'," wrote Bansal.

The chief executive of Lenskart related this incident as an example of the skills that women bring to the table. “From friends, family to work – I really don’t know how they do it, but women multi-task better than most,” he wrote.

He also spoke about empathy while quoting the example of Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals.

“While we’re all busy juggling Shark Tank schedules & work, Namita makes a point to arrange full-of-love lunch for all of us (that’s sometimes the only thing we look forward to in the day!) - this compassion of a leader is must to build teams,” he said.