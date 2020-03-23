What is Covidiot? Twitter users explain

The Centre has asked its citizens to follow several precautionary measures like staying at home, not hoarding necessary day-to-day items, washing hands, etc, to avoid being infected from the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Despite this, there are several reported cases of people not adhering to these guidelines. For such people, Twitterati has come up with a new term — Covidiot.

Covidiot is a combination of two words, COVID-19 (aka coronavirus) and ‘idiot’. According to UrbanDictionary, a ‘covidiot’ is ‘someone who ignores the warnings regarding public health or safety. A person who hoards goods, denying them from their neighbours.’

The online dictionary has given an example of how the phrase can be used, including, “Did you see that covidiot with 300 rolls of toilet paper in his basket?”



Remember this picture when you take more than you need! #COVIDIOTS #elderly pic.twitter.com/kulXgXFY8A

— Randy Elder (@RandyElder17) March 22, 2020

The new term has gone viral on Twitter where Tweeples are seen schooling ‘covidiots’ for not following basic community guidelines to tackle coronavirus.