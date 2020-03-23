App
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2020 11:03 AM IST
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2020 11:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What is Covidiot? Twitter users explain

Covidiot is a combination of two words, COVID-19 (aka coronavirus) and ‘idiot’

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

The Centre has asked its citizens to follow several precautionary measures like staying at home, not hoarding necessary day-to-day items, washing hands, etc, to avoid being infected from the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Despite this, there are several reported cases of people not adhering to these guidelines. For such people, Twitterati has come up with a new term — Covidiot.

Covidiot is a combination of two words, COVID-19 (aka coronavirus) and ‘idiot’. According to UrbanDictionary, a ‘covidiot’ is ‘someone who ignores the warnings regarding public health or safety. A person who hoards goods, denying them from their neighbours.’

The online dictionary has given an example of how the phrase can be used, including, “Did you see that covidiot with 300 rolls of toilet paper in his basket?”

The new term has gone viral on Twitter where Tweeples are seen schooling ‘covidiots’ for not following basic community guidelines to tackle coronavirus.




First Published on Mar 23, 2020 11:03 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

