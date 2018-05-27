App
May 27, 2018 08:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Heatwave condition persists in Delhi, mercury touches 44.2 degrees Celsius

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The prevailing heatwave condition in the national capital today continued as the mercury settled at 44.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average. At Palam observatory, the maximum temperature recorded was 45.8 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average.

Yesterday, the Safdarjung observatory, whose recording is considered official for the city, registered a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius, the highest this summer.

The minimum temperature today settled at 26.3C, one notch below the season's average.

The weatherman said scorching heat will continue tomorrow as well, but added there is possibility of thundershowers with strong gusty winds on May 30.

"The skies will remain clear tomorrow. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 24 degrees Celsius and 43 degrees Celsius respectively," said an official of the Met department.

The official said the humidity level oscillated between 55 per cent and 10 per cent.

Yesterday, the city witnessed maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius which was five notches above normal for the season. The lowest temperature was 24.5 degrees Celsius.

