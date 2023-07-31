Wear 'Kala Chashma', prevent spread of conjunctivitis: Delhi Police's filmy advisory

The Delhi Police advised conjunctivitis patients to wear dark sunglasses to prevent the spread of the infection.

With conjunctivitis cases in Delhi-NCR on the rise, the Delhi Police have come up with an innovative way to urge people with the "pink eye" to wear glasses and prevent the spread of the infection.

"To all those suffering from conjunctivitis, 'Tennu kala chashma jachda ae, jachda ae tere mukhde pe'. Please wear glasses get well soon," the Delhi Police tweeted with a poster with the Bollywood song 'Kala Chashma' playing in the background.



But several users pointed out that dark glasses only protect already-infected and sensitive eyes from harsh light, it does little to prevent conjunctivitis from spreading.

"Sir glasses don't prevent the spread of conjunctivitis, no virus can enter anybody by only seeing it, that spreads through hands same as corona if we meet infected people and then touch our eyes with our hands," a user commented. "Sir, chashma is for the patient to protect eyes from harsh light. Conjunctivitis spread through hands," wrote another.

Doctors also agree that the condition spreads through direct contact with the eye secretions of an infected person. "But you can also get infected if you touch your eye after touching a contaminated surface like doorknobs, door handles or bathroom sinks," Dr JS Titiyal, head of RP Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences, AIIMS told Times of India.

He added that dark glasses primarily help protect the eyes from light and not to curb transmission.

Hospitals in Delhi are witnessing a surge in cases of eye infection or acute conjunctivitis, with the AIIMS reporting approximately 100 cases per day, doctors at the premier hospital said. Dr Titiyal added that the number of such cases is expected to hit a peak within the next few days after which the numbers may come down.

He said an acute epidemic of conjunctivitis cases is usually observed in the monsoon season which coincides with the flu season. "But this year, there seems to be a heavier outbreak of cases, which may be attributed to heavy, incessant rains and flooding," the doctor said. He said acute conjunctivitis is usually caused by viruses that are highly contagious and spread quickly.

Read more: Delhi stares at an epidemic as conjunctivitis cases spike